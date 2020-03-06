Governor Cuomo announces Erie County is now eligible for elective surgeries

Health agencies had to furlough some staff due to loss of revenue from having to cancel elective surgeries due COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All Erie County hospitals and surgery centers can resume elective surgeries.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul made their announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

Kaleida, ECMC and Catholic Health had been granted waivers for some facilities to perform elective surgeries, prior to reopening.

