x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

health

Governor Cuomo announces Erie County is now eligible for elective surgeries

Health agencies had to furlough some staff due to loss of revenue from having to cancel elective surgeries due COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Creatas / Thinkstock

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All Erie County hospitals and surgery centers can resume elective surgeries.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul made their announcement on Twitter Wednesday. 

Kaleida, ECMC and Catholic Health had been granted waivers for some facilities to perform elective surgeries, prior to reopening. 

The health agencies had to furlough some staff due to loss of revenue from having to cancel elective surgeries due COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Kaleida Health to resume limited elective surgeries at Oishei Children's, Millard Suburban hospitals

RELATED: ECMC gets approval from NYS to resume outpatient elective surgeries

RELATED: Catholic Health to resume full elective surgery schedule this week