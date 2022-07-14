New York launches text alert effort to deliver monkeypox information

Text "MONKEYPOX" to 81336 or "MONKEYPOXESP" for Spanish to get text information.

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a new SMS-text notification messaging effort to deliver information on monkeypox.

New Yorkers interested in getting information about cases, symptoms, spread, and resources for testing and vaccination can sign up for the service by texting "MONKEYPOX" to 81336 or "MONKEYPOXESP" for texts in Spanish. Local information is also available by providing a zip code.

"We are building on our ongoing response efforts to bring the latest monkeypox information, tools and resources directly to New Yorkers," Hochul said. "As we continue to work with the federal government to press for more vaccines, I urge New Yorkers to sign-up for these important alerts and stay informed with monkeypox updates in your community."

Information shared in the alerts will include details on how it presents, spreads, and what New Yorkers should do after being exposed.

Here in Western New York, the Erie County Department of Health said it was notified by the state's lab on Wednesday that the county had its first positive case of monkeypox.

"In public health, information is one of our most valuable tools. This innovative campaign, which provides texts in both English and Spanish, will help get education and resources directly to New Yorkers, expanding access to updates about monkeypox and availability of vaccines and care. I encourage everyone to sign-up for these alerts, and to stay up to date about the best ways we can all protect ourselves and mitigate spread in our communities," State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said.

The state has set up a website dedicated to sharing information on monkeypox.