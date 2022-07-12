NYS provides ventilators to Oishei Children's Hospital as respiratory illnesses are on the rise

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state has distributed 20 ventilators statewide.

NEW YORK — On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has distributed 20 ventilators statewide, including 10 to Western New York to help hospitals deal with the influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.

At a winter health preparedness briefing from New York City, Hochul announced that Oishei Children's hospital has been sent 10 ventilators.

Before the winter flu season kicked up, Hochul said they evaluated what the state needed to prepare. Across the state, there are a total of 7,857 ventilators that are available to be sent to medical facilities that need them.

"Earlier this summer, talking about how we are ready incase we need supplies. Do we have enough ventilators? Do we have enough test kits? Do we have enough PPE and vaccines available?" Hochul said.

"You are seeing cases where people on ventilators dealing with either the combination or the RSV."

Hochul also reported at the briefing that the state recorded one pediatric flu related death at the end of November, the first of the flu season. Other deaths are being investigated.

The flu and RSV started spreading earlier than is typically reported in the past.

This announcement comes one day after the New York State Education Department and Department Of Health sent a letter that urged the community and schools to consider re-masking students when in public indoor spaces as a precaution ahead of the holidays among other suggestions.

The nation is being hit by what many are calling a rare “triple demic” seeing an increase in COVID, Flu, and RSV cases.