Gov. Hochul announces college scholarship incentive to encourage vaccination for kids

The new vaccine incentive program 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' is for young New Yorkers and it offers them a chance to win a college scholarship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul held a COVID-19 update Tuesday, where she announced a new vaccine incentive program for kids ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated.

She launched the vaccine, educate and graduate vaccine program in hopes that more children will get vaccinated.

Gov. Hochul said it's a five-week campaign that will run through December 19 of this year.

Parents or legal guardians of any new yorker ages 5 to 11, who has received at least their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a chance to win one of 50 four-year full-ride scholarships to any two-year or four-year New York State's public college or university.

"Finally, the COVID-19 vaccine is here for young New Yorkers age 5 through 11," Governor Hochul said. "Our critical work to make the vaccine accessible and available to all eligible children and their families is underway - and we will creatively support and celebrate those who get vaccinated. The 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' program is an extraordinary opportunity for children to win free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY college or university, and I urge parents and guardians to help their children get vaccinated and enter into this once-in-a-lifetime program."

Winners of the State's incentive program will receive:

Tuition: The full cost of in-state tuition at a New York State or City University.

Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies, and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

Parents and guardians can enter on behalf of their eligible children can click here and those without internet access may call 1-833-697-4829 to submit an entry over the phone.

New York State will administer the random drawing each week, and winners will be verified by the New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation.

The governor's office said there can only be one entry per child in a household, and children must have received their first COVID-19 vaccination at least one day prior to their entry.