GiGi's Playhouse holds virtual event, opens new Buffalo location

The newest location is on Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo, where there is a therapeutic playground.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — GiGi's Playhouse held a virtual celebration on Saturday when it opened its 49th location in Buffalo.

The mission of GiGi's Playhouse is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and make sure there is acceptance for all.

The newest location is on Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo, where 2 On Your Side got a look in the therapeutic playground.

"We're really excited about this large space, especially during this strange time that we're in with COVID," the GiGi's Playhouse site coordinator said. "So as you can see, there is more than enough room for social distancing."

Added Nancy Gianni, the GiGi's Playhouse founder: "GiGi's Playhouse serves individuals with Down syndrome, but they also give the community a place to serve, a place to learn about love and acceptance. And guess what? Everything is free."

Saturday's virtual celebration featured feature music, dancing and messages from the community.