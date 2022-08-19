Garage sale funds will go toward comfort kits for cancer patients at Roswell Park

The yard sale is happening Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 116 Basswood Drive in Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local woman is looking to help those battling cancer. It's a fight she knows all too well.

Kate Backlas of Lancaster is a breast cancer survivor. She fought the illness alongside her mother, Nancy Beicke, who died in February after battling cancer for 35 years.

They were diagnosed in 2016. That same year they were invited to the "Today" show for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Six years later, Backlas is raising money through a garage sale to buy comfort kits for cancer patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

It's something she knows her mom would have loved to do.

"Before she passed away, her goal was to volunteer at Roswell Park and do a project like this. Obviously she's not able to because she's not here anymore, so I want to carry on and do what she would have done," Backlas said.

Backlas says the comfort kits will include things like puzzles, books, lotions and blankets.