Channel 2, UBMD team up to provide free testing for esophageal cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is partnering up with UBMD to provide an important free screening for esophageal cancer.

Esophageal cancer is the fastest growing cancer in men over 50, and experts say that things such as acid reflux, obesity, and a history of smoking are all factors that can lead to esophageal cancer.

Screening is the only way to catch it early.

"Its almost incurable. Almost. And so finding it at an early stage, which is what we're trying to do, turns it from a major operation to a treatment by endoscopy, which is come in and go home the same day," said Steven Schwaitzberg, the department of surgery chairman at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School Of Medicine And Biomedical Sciences.

Schwaitzberg said screening is important because esophageal cancer often shows no symptoms, until its too late.