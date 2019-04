BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free kidney screenings will be offered Saturday in Buffalo.

The Kidney Foundation of Western New York is doing the screening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Pratt Willert Community Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 7 American adults suffers from kidney disease.

