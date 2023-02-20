Former President Carter's health brings awareness about hospice

The former president's decision for home hospice care brings awareness about how hospice works at home or at a facility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This past weekend, news of former President Jimmy Carter's health has brought a new awareness about hospice care.

Hospice deals with the physical, emotional and religious needs of a person nearing the end of life.

The Hospice Palliative Care campus outside of Buffalo in Cheektowaga is the first of its kind free standing campus in the nation, according to Dr. Christopher Kerr, CEO.

Discussing death and end of life can be and often is a tough topic for a patient and families. "Nobody can avoid it. Nobody can ignore it. Nobody can buy their way out of it," said Kelley Clem. "And so many people come to us in the last few days or weeks and our length of stays are much shorter than we would love to see because we know how much we can contribute to that transition."

The Hospice campus on Como Park Boulevard has 22 beds for patients.

At home is where the majority of patients are cared for, "we come to you with our services, you don't have to travel anywhere," said Clem.

"We prefer to see people in their own environment where they're comfortable, where they have their own smells, their own food, their family can come in, their pets are there and we integrate ourselves into that home life."

Questions are always abundant. "We still find people coming to our organization and our agency with with questions about how long can I come in? When can I come in? What am I allowed to do? And most people don't think they're ready for hospice, when in fact they really are ready and can benefit tremendously."

For more information about Hospice Buffalo, call 716-686-8077.

Hospice Buffalo CEO Dr. Christopher Kerr said "the role of medicines usually is overstated. Nature takes care of this far more than people imagine. There's a role for medications, but not to the degree or not in the amount that people fear. Our role is not to hasten death. What we're trying to do is actually maintain quality of life for as long as we can so people are engaged and can communicate and relate to their loved ones."

He said hospice gives the intensity of services that matches the intensity of need.

On average 1,200 patients are cared for by Hospice Buffalo. 400 are in hospice care.

"We're trying to align what the patient and family wish with actually what happens and most patients and their loved ones actually don't want to die in a hospital," said Dr. Kerr.