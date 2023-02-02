Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

2 On Your Side did some digging to find out which water systems in Western New York are not fluorinated.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't.

This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.

But out of concern for lead contamination, the water board decided to run years' worth of tests while removing fluoride from the city's water system altogether.

2 On Your Side did some digging to find out which water systems are fluorinated. Here's the list of Western New York water systems that are not fluoridated (excludes non-municipal systems with less than 1,000 customers):

ERIE COUNTY

Akron Village

Alden Village

North Collins Village

Collins Correctional Facility

Collins Water Districts

Holland Water District

NIAGARA COUNTY

None

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

Chautauqua Utility District

Sinclairville Village

Carroll Town Water District

Fredonia Village

Forestville Village

Dunkirk City and Area

Clymer Water District

Cherry Creek Village

Cassadaga Village

Brocton Village

Mayville Village

Sherman Village

Ripley Water District

Chautauqua Water District #2

North Chautauqua County Water District

Pomfret North End Water District

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

Machias Town Water District

Otto Water District

Salamanca City

Randolph Village

Ellicottville Town Water District

Perrysburg Town Central Water District

Hillview Village

South Dayton Village

Carrollton Limestone Town Water District

Hinsdale Town Water District

Ellicottville Village

Delevan Village

Cattaraugus Village

Ashford West Valley Town Water District

Great Valley Town Water Districts

Conewango Town Water District

GENESEE COUNTY

Elba Village

ALLEGANY COUNTY

Richburg Village Public Water

Houghton Water District

Friendship Town Water District

Hume Water District

Cuba Village

Canaseraga Village

Bolivar Village Public Water

Belmont Village

Belfast Water District

Angelica Village

Andover Village Public Water

Almond Village Public Water

Alfred Village Water Supply

Bolivar-Richburg Water System

Alfred State College

Allegany County Water District #1

WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming Village

North Java Water District

Castile Village

Varysburg Water District #1

Silver Springs Village

Pike Village Water Supply

ORLEANS COUNTY

None