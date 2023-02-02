Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't.
This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
But out of concern for lead contamination, the water board decided to run years' worth of tests while removing fluoride from the city's water system altogether.
2 On Your Side did some digging to find out which water systems are fluorinated. Here's the list of Western New York water systems that are not fluoridated (excludes non-municipal systems with less than 1,000 customers):
ERIE COUNTY
- Akron Village
- Alden Village
- North Collins Village
- Collins Correctional Facility
- Collins Water Districts
- Holland Water District
NIAGARA COUNTY
None
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY
- Chautauqua Utility District
- Sinclairville Village
- Carroll Town Water District
- Fredonia Village
- Forestville Village
- Dunkirk City and Area
- Clymer Water District
- Cherry Creek Village
- Cassadaga Village
- Brocton Village
- Mayville Village
- Sherman Village
- Ripley Water District
- Chautauqua Water District #2
- North Chautauqua County Water District
- Pomfret North End Water District
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
- Machias Town Water District
- Otto Water District
- Salamanca City
- Randolph Village
- Ellicottville Town Water District
- Perrysburg Town Central Water District
- Hillview Village
- South Dayton Village
- Carrollton Limestone Town Water District
- Hinsdale Town Water District
- Ellicottville Village
- Delevan Village
- Cattaraugus Village
- Ashford West Valley Town Water District
- Great Valley Town Water Districts
- Conewango Town Water District
GENESEE COUNTY
Elba Village
ALLEGANY COUNTY
- Richburg Village Public Water
- Houghton Water District
- Friendship Town Water District
- Hume Water District
- Cuba Village
- Canaseraga Village
- Bolivar Village Public Water
- Belmont Village
- Belfast Water District
- Angelica Village
- Andover Village Public Water
- Almond Village Public Water
- Alfred Village Water Supply
- Bolivar-Richburg Water System
- Alfred State College
- Allegany County Water District #1
WYOMING COUNTY
- Wyoming Village
- North Java Water District
- Castile Village
- Varysburg Water District #1
- Silver Springs Village
- Pike Village Water Supply
ORLEANS COUNTY
None
RELATED VIDEO: