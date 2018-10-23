BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Following last year's deadly flu season across the country, Erie County officials and the Department of Health are once again urging people to get a flu shot.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Gale Burstein both spoke Monday about how important it is to vaccinate, just before both of them got their flu shots.

Poloncarz said, "If there was a disease out there that was going to kill 200 residents in Erie County on an annual basis, but we knew you could prevent it by getting a vaccine, most of the people in Erie County would run out and get that vaccine. If they knew 200 people in Erie County were going to die from that illness, unless they got the vaccine. That's why it's this important."

Health officials say the flu vaccination is especially important for seniors and children to get every year.

