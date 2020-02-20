BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's some good news tonight in the fight against the flu amid one of the worst flu seasons for New York on record.

The New York State Department of Health released new numbers Thursday that show cases dropped almost 20% last week from the week before, and almost 25% in Erie County.

The CDC said it looks like the flu shot has actually been helping.

The agency says it's 45% effective, cutting flu-related doctor visits in half. The vaccine has been 55% effective for kids, who are being hit especially hard this year.

