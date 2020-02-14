BUFFALO, N.Y. — State officials say last week was the 11th consecutive week that the flu was widespread in New York State, and they're saying the season hasn't even peaked yet.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's office says the state has seen the second-highest weekly flu cases in the last 20 years.

Experts are predicting this flu season is expected to hit record levels.

More than 17,000 confirmed cases were confirmed in the state, with 635 of those cases being in Erie County.

Erie County has the second-highest number of cases in Western New York.

RELATED: Flu cases in Western New York schools leveling off

RELATED: Confirmed cases of the flu on the rise in Erie County

RELATED: Classes canceled at Gowanda Central Schools Friday due to illness; staff to report