BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flora Buffalo leaders are expected to provide an overview of the proposed hi-tech cannabis campus, update the leasing application process and discuss upcoming community meetings.

The California-based development company is putting a lot at stake. It wants to build a $200 million high-tech cannabis campus, which could bring as many as 1,000 jobs to the area.

If recreational marijuana is approved this year, Flora California Prime wants to be first in line, to build a high-tech cannabis campus, in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, near the Tifft Nature Preserve.

Marijuana would be made and distributed here.

Flora's co-founder Brian Termini, is the son of prominent Buffalo developer Rocco Termini.