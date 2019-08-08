ALBANY, N.Y. — There are five confirmed cases of the measles in a Mennonite community in Wyoming County, the New York State Department of Health said Thursday.

State and county health departments say they are working to determine whether there are additional cases. They encourage anyone who might be experiencing symptoms that are associated with measles to contact the county's health department or their own health-care provider.

The state says Wyoming County health officials have been in communication with the Mennonite community about the importance of vaccinations to prevent any further spread of the measles.

Symptoms usually show 10 to 12 days after exposure, and they include fevers, rashes, coughs, conjunctivitis, or a runny nose.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Report: flu shot last year only about 29 percent effective

Renewed call for action on vaccine bill in Albany

Study: flavored liquids in e-cigarettes may be bad for heart