Highmark Stadium hosts fitness event ahead of the Bills' home opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of Western New Yorkers gathered Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn't for the Bills. It was for some free fitness classes.

Fitness on the Field featured yoga, Zumba, boot camps, and much more for people who attended. Organizers said they wanted to work with the Bills to make the stadium a community asset.

"As the Bills continue their success, it's just going to mean more opportunity for us as the official health plan of the Buffalo Bills to bring the community into this facility, to connect them to Highmark Stadium, and connect them to the team in a really meaningful and healthful way," Michael Ball of Blue Cross Blue Shield said.