Feds file claim against Independent Health for violating False Claim Act

Independent Health, which is located in Buffalo, is accused of violating the False Claim Act.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States has filed a complaint against Independent Health under the False Claims Act for allegedly submitting inaccurate information about health statuses of patients enrolled in the Medicare Advantage Plans to increase the insurer's reimbursement.

“The Medicare Advantage Program relies on accurate information about the health status of enrollees to ensure that they receive appropriate treatment and that participating health plans receive proper compensation for the services they actually provide,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael D. Granston of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The department will continue to hold accountable health plans or providers that report unsupported diagnoses to inflate risk adjustment payments.”

“The defendants are alleged to have submitted unsupported diagnosis codes to inflate reimbursements, which enabled them to receive payments from Medicare that were greater than they were entitled,” said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. for the Western District of New York. “Defrauding taxpayer funded health care programs such as Medicare hurts not only taxpayers but our nation’s entire healthcare system.”

According to a release put out by the US Attorney's office: "The United States alleges that DxID coded conditions that were not documented in the patient’s medical record during a visit or encounter. The government further alleges that DxID also asked health care providers to sign addenda forms up to a year after a visit or an encounter and subsequently used the addenda as substantiation for adding risk-adjusting diagnoses that were not documented during the patient encounter, in violation of Medicare requirements. DxID operated on a contingency fee of up to 20% of the additional recovery that the MA Plans received based on diagnoses captured by DxID.

The complaint alleges that these unsupported diagnoses inflated the risk scores of beneficiaries, resulting in inflated payments to Independent Health and other MA Plans. The lawsuit further alleges that once Independent Health became aware of these unsupported diagnosis codes, it failed to take corrective action to identify and delete the unsupported codes."

The lawsuit was filed under the qui tam, or whistleblower, section of the False Claims Act, which allows private parties to sue on behalf of the government.