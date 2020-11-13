Fashion Outlets Health Campus coming to Town of Niagara outlet mall

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is looking to the region's medical community to fill space in the Town of Niagara shopping center.

Fashion Outlets, working in tandem with CBRE/Buffalo's Michael Clark, is marketing 121,446 square feet of space, spread among three retail buildings on the Military Road eastern side of its campus, to tenants in the medical fields. The space accounts for slightly more than 18% of the mall's 686,000-square-foot footprint.