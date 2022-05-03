What does it mean if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the US Supreme Court?

After a draft of a US Supreme Court opinion was leaked regarding the Roe v. Wade decision, many people have questions about what's next.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A recently released draft of a US Supreme Court opinion regarding Roe v. Wade has many people asking questions on what happens next. 2 On Your Side researched those answers for you.

What is Roe v. Wade?

Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that ruled that the US Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion without government restriction. The case involved Norma McCorvey, who was identified as ‘Jane Roe’. McCorvey became pregnant in 1969 with her third child and wanted an abortion. She lived in Texas, where abortion was illegal unless the pregnancy affected the mother’s health. She filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging Texas’ law was unconstitutional. Henry ‘Wade’ was the Dallas County District Attorney at the time the court ruled in her favor, but the state appealed the decision to the US Supreme Court. The US Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of McCorvey that the US Constitution provides a ‘right to privacy’ that protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose.

Did the Supreme Court overturn Roe V. Wade?

Not yet, but a draft opinion written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to the press indicating the US Supreme Court’s majority would overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft and ordered an investigation into the leak.

What does it mean to overturn Roe v. Wade?

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion rights would fall to elected officials to set state and local laws, although many legal experts believe Congress could also pass laws that would apply nationwide. Considering the political divide, it may be difficult for such a nationwide bill to become law.

What states would continue to allow abortions?

Even if Roe v. Wade is officially overturned by the US Supreme Court, abortion would remain legal in 30 states and Washington, DC, although it would be further restricted in some. More than a dozen states, including New York, have laws on the books that codify the Roe v. Wade decision into state law, so barring action at the federal level, abortion coverage would not change in those states.

Does New York State allow abortions?

As part of the New York State Reproductive Health Act, there are protections in state law that ensures safe and legal abortion in New York state. The NYS Reproductive Health Act states that "a health care practitioner licensed, certified, or authorized under title eight of the education law, acting within his or her lawful scope of practice, may perform an abortion." The NYS Reproductive Health Act also legalizes abortion past 24 weeks if it's determined that a woman's life or health are at risk.

Who is most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned?