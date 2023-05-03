Families mourn loved ones during annual Black Balloon Day remembrance

Local leaders joined family and friends to display black balloons at the Buffalo History Museum, representing their lost loved ones, by sharing photos and names.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a somber day for those who have lost a loved one to the opioid epidemic.

Sunday marked the annual Black Balloon Day with the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force. Local leaders joined family and friends to display black balloons at the Buffalo History Museum, representing their lost loved ones, by sharing photos and names.

"He knew that he was in trouble. I knew that he was in trouble, and we tried very hard to get help, but we weren't successful," said Deborah Smith, who lost a son to opioids.

"We really need to continue to have this conversation in our community. Talk to our friends, talk to our neighbors." Added Cheryll More, director of the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force. "Understand that nobody wanted to have this disease, nobody wanted to die."