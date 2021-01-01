Erie County to offer virtual Narcan training

The trainings are offered in a one-hour format at 'Lunch and Learns' for those who may take part during a lunch break.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports 2020 was on track for a record number of drug overdose deaths, partly due to stresses brought on by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to turn the tide on those statistics, Erie County has announced its Winter 2021 schedule for virtual Narcan training sessions.

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force partner in these sessions to help people recognize the signs of an opioid overdose. Narcan (naloxone) can be used to reverse an overdose.

The trainings are offered in a one-hour 'Lunch and Learn' format for those who would possibly take part during a lunch break and also in a 90-minute format.

Participants who provide a mailing address will receive a free Narcan kit after the training is complete. To take part in the training, you will need a computer with Internet access or a smart phone with the ability to access WebEx. You can register online here.

Here is the Winter 2021 schedule:

January 13, 2021, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

January 21, 2021, 6-7:30 p.m.

January 23, 2021, 9-10:30 a.m.

January 27, 2021, 12-1 p.m.

February 3, 2021, 1-2 p.m.

February 18, 2021, 6-7:30 p.m.

February 20, 2021, 9-10:30 p.m.

February 24, 2021, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

March 10, 2021, 12-1 p.m.

March 25, 2021, 6-7:30 p.m.

March 27, 2021, 9-10:30 p.m.

March 31, 2021, 1-2 p.m.