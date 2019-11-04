BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department tells 2 On Your Side there's a high demand for Glaxo SmithKline's Shingrix vaccine that it has imposed order limits.

Even local pharmacies say they've gotten shipments with smaller amounts than they ordered. And it's an important shot because doctors recommend everyone over 50 gets it.

The CDC expects those shortages to continue for the rest of the year.

The health department recommends using the CDC's "Vaccine Finder" to see who does have the vaccine and they recommend calling ahead before you go.