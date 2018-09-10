BUFFALO, NY-- Erie County received more than 3 million dollar in federal grants to fight against opioid abuse.

County officials, along with Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY) announced Tuesday that $3.4 million was granted to Erie County by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Human and Health Services to combat opioid abuse in the county.

The grants will be used on services to help those battling addiction, as well as creating an opioid overdose review board to inform public health and policy related to opioid addiction.

