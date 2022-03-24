New program available in Erie County for lead-poisoned kids

"Lead it Go" will provide resources to help address the risk of harmful developmental delays from lead poisoning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parents of children with lead poisoning face plenty of uncertainty. Erie County is starting a program to provide resources for those parents.

Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and Beyond Boundaries is offering a free program, called Lead it Go, to help address the risk of harmful developmental delays that can be caused by lead poisoning.

The ECDOH Division of Environmental Health’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention program can refer children under three with elevated blood lead level of 5 micrograms per deciliter.

About 400 children in Erie County would be eligible this year.

The program is free, and families can participate in the programing for up to a year. After that point they may transition to Early Intervention if eligible.

The program will provide monthly visits from occupational therapists, special educators and nutritionists as part of the training the parent model.

“One of the potential effects of lead poisoning can be learning difficulties that appear when a child is old enough to attend school,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Early supportive services may help with a child’s future growth, development and educational outcomes, and that is why we are glad to offer Lead it Go to families in our county.”

The visits will take place at the family's home or at a community center, depending on the family's preference. Interpretation services will also be available for families who don't speak English.

ECDOH provides the following tips for avoid exposing children: