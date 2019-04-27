BUFFALO, N.Y. — As part of National Infant Immunization Week, which began Saturday and runs through May 4, Erie County will shine a spotlight on early protection.

Erie County will run an immunization clinic at 608 William Street that is part of the Vaccines for Children program. The federally-funded program offers free vaccines for children.

"Erie County has high vaccination rates among school-aged children, and we rely on our partners in the health care community to work with parents and caregivers to keep infants up to date on their vaccines," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale R. Burstein said. "Vaccines are safe, cost-effective, and proven to prevent diseases that can be debilitating and deadly to children and adults."

Also, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming and Genesee counties will take part in the 13th annual Immunization Coalition Conference on May 16. The event is for health care professionals, and registration is required.