BUFFALO, N.Y. — A free Hepatitis A clinic will be available Monday and Tuesday for people who ate and drank at Platinum Pizza between August 8 and 11.

The clinic will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. each day at the Erie County Emergency Services Training Center at 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga. There will also be a shuttle available every 30 minutes at St. John Kanty Church at 101 Swinburne Street in Buffalo.

The Erie County Health Department announced Friday that a worker who handled food at the pizza place at 1575 Broadway in Buffalo transmitted the virus.

Health officials say that anyone who ate food at Platinum Pizza should check with their health care provider or can go to one of two Hepatitis A Immunization Clinics.

Almost all employees at Platinum Pizza have been vaccinated, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

