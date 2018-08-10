BUFFALO, NY - The Erie County Health department is offering a Hepatitis A vaccine clinic this week following cases linked to a Cheektowaga pizzeria last week and a general spike in cases around the county this year.

If you want to get the vaccine, the clinic runs Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Jesse Nash Health Center on William Street in Buffalo.

It's $55 per person.

For more information and to register for the clinic, you can visit the Erie County Department of Health's website.

