Erie County Medical Center looks to expanded psych program opportunities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical Center has long been recognized as the region’s largest provider of inpatient mental health services. But that distinction extends statewide: Among hundreds of hospitals, ECMC comes in second only to New York City’s Bellevue Hospital for total beds licensed for psychiatric use.

ECMC has nearly 600 beds, 160 of which are licensed for psychiatric use, compared to Bellevue’s 339. But when it comes to overall psych services, the two hospitals frequently swap the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for the busiest psychiatric ICU divisions. Last year’s expansion of ECMC’s trauma and emergency department should allow for even more visits, including expanding access to its comprehensive psychiatric emergency program.