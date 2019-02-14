BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following bills that passed in other Western New York counties, a group of Erie County lawmakers wants to raise the age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21.

Erie County Legislators Barbara Miller-Williams, John Bruso, April Baskin, and Timothy Meyers proposed the law after hearings at the legislature focused on the vaping crisis among high school and even middle school students.

Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties have both passed laws raising the age to buy tobacco products to 21, and Governor Cuomo has proposed doing the same for tobacco and vaping products across the state.

The public will get the chance to comment on the Erie County proposal at hearings sometime in March.