Erie County Health Department provides additional information about tuberculosis risk for the community

The county clarified that the risk of being exposed to TB in Erie County is "extremely low."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day after 2 On Your Side confirmed a case of tuberculosis among a group of 570 asylum seekers currently being housed in Erie County, the Erie County Department of Health provided more information about the community's risk of being exposed to the disease.

The statement read in part:

"TB is an infectious disease caused by bacteria; however, not everyone infected with TB will develop symptoms. As a result of a successful public health TB control program, active TB has become a rare disease in the United States.

Public health TB Control Programs’ intensive efforts focused on identifying cases, notifying exposed contacts, and providing treatment have caused a dramatic decline in reported TB cases over the past decades. During recent years, and as more fully noted below, each year Erie County’s TB Control Program has managed active TB cases among our fellow residents, all of whom are either citizens of the U.S. or have legal U.S. status.

The risk of being exposed to TB in Erie County is extremely low. TB is not a disease that is easily transmitted in casual, brief or occasional interactions. Most TB exposures are identified in households, workplaces, social gatherings and direct care/health care settings among people residing in the community.

A total of nine cases have been reported in the county so far this year. Over the past five years there has been a typical range of 10 to 15 cases per year. In 2019 there were three total case reported, according to ECDOH data.

According to a spokesperson for the health department the TB case reported on Wednesday was found during regular screening and testing of individuals and that the individual is isolating and receiving treatment paid for by New York State.

The health department would not confirm the individual's location although 2 On Your Side has confirmed that screening and testing is underway at a hotel in Cheektowaga.

This issue also surfaced during a Cheektowaga Town Board meeting on Tuesday evening. Councilman Brian Pilarski told residents "There is no E - Coli that has been confirmed. But it is confirmed there was one TB case. They did tell me yesterday. Erie County Health did not report that. That came from New York City when I was talking with them. And the patient is in the room and there are guards at the door to make sure the patient does not leave. And the meals are being provided and brought to the patient's room. And there is not an outbreak. So there is no concern I'm assuming at the county level because it is one case."

The asylum seeker is receiving additional medical care through New York City subcontractor DocGo and its contracted partner in Western New York, Jericho Road according to the spokesperson.

2 On Your Side was told via email that the ECDOH is providing vaccines to migrants using state funding to protect public health.

"ECDOH decided to offer these clinics, or PODs (points of dispensing), based on the higher disease transmission risks in congregate living settings and the opportunity to offer vaccines that may not be commonly available in these individuals’ countries of origin," the email read.