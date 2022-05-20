'Don't trust your cocaine': Health officials warn residents following four drug-related deaths

Health officials say the local supply of cocaine contains fentanyl.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is warning residents following four recent deaths with suspected cocaine and fentanyl involvement.

Health officials say the local supply of cocaine contains fentanyl, those that use cocaine that contains fentanyl are "hit with the 'high' of the cocaine, and the 'low' of the fentanyl."

They say the effects can stop the heart, slow or stop breathing and leading to death.

"The main message that we want to share is that we need to keep people alive," said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein in a released statement. "As we see all too often with opioid overdose deaths, cocaine and fentanyl are a deadly combination. People should never use any drug alone and always have Narcan on hand just in case of an overdose."

"To have overdose scenes where a person, or multiple people, die when a dose of Narcan could have saved their lives – these are heartbreaking situations," said Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force Director Cheryll Moore. "Families and loved ones live with that pain, but we continue to transform that pain into progress with our task force activities."

The Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force is working to reduce harmful effects of taking those drugs. They are offering free trainings, as well as free Narcan to administer to those who may have overdosed.

Here is a link on how to use Narcan: www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings

To receive free Narcan by mail, text (716) 225-5473.

They're also recommending anyone that uses drugs, to use fentanyl test strips before use.

There are services and resources for help:

Buffalo & Erie County Addiction Hotline at (716) 831-7007.

Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH): www.erie.gov/health

Request an Emergency Narcan Box for your business (online form)

VIDEO - ECDOH Narcan Training: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8V3JkJ2sZw

Never Use Alone – neverusealone.com or (800) 484-3731

Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force: https://www2.erie.gov/health/index.php?q=opiate-epidemic-task-force