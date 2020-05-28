Erie County Health Commissioner talks about the importance of going to the doctor

Erie County Health Commissioner urges parents to take their children to their doctor's appointments, despite the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says it's important to be sure you're taking your children to their doctor appointments, despite the ongoing pandemic.

While parents might be holding back to take their kids to their regularly scheduled checkups because of the coronavirus, Doctor Burstein says there's no need to be concerned about the cleanliness of the doctor's office. She says they know what they need to do to keep their offices safe and healthy.

"They need to know what they need to do for structuring the office, keeping people in the cars and waiting instead of in the waiting room, having certain rooms designated for sick kids, certain rooms designated for well people, so they figured out what to do to keep these offices safe. And that's true with the hospitals and the emergency departments. Right now, the health care setting is a safe place to be in terms of avoiding COVID-19 transmission," says Dr. Burstein.