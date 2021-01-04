Erie County Department of Health warns of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl

Erie County Central Police Services Forensic lab has seen an influx of counterfeit alprazolam and oxycodone tablets seized by law enforcement agencies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is warning residents of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl that are being distributed in the community.

According to the heath department, the Erie County Central Police Services Forensic lab has seen an influx of counterfeit alprazolam and oxycodone tablets seized by law enforcement agencies over the past several months in Erie County.

They say the counterfeit pills contain fentanyl or other ingredients that are unknown to the user and could result in an overdose, and that obtaining medication from anyone other than a licensed pharmacy could have deadly consequences.

Health officials say there was a 57% increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in Erie County from 2019-2020.

“The volume of suspected opioid-related overdose deaths currently under investigation by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office is alarming,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “These losses are tragic and devastating to families. We have to get the message out that counterfeit pills can kill.”

Fentanyl can be in the shape of tablets, capsules and other solutions. Even incidental contact to tablets containing fentanyl could be harmful.

Narcan, if administered in a timely manner, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. You can request a free Narcan kit by calling 716-858-7695 or send a text to 716-225-5473.