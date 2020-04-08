Erie County Department of Health to host pop-up health fair Saturday

The health event is being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Niawanda Park near the police station.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force are teaming up this weekend to host a pop-up community health event in Tonawanda.

The health event is being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Niawanda Park near the police station.

At the event the community outreach staff will be giving away free condoms, face masks and hand sanitizer. They will also be distributing free narcan kits along with instructions on use, and emergency narcan boxes for businesses and organizations.

The health event will also have free on-site HIV testing, colorectal cancer screening kits, information on sexual health, smoking and tobacco use cessation information and information about the Erie County Cancer Services Program.

Those looking to attend the event are asked to wear a mask or cloth face covering and are asked to follow social distancing rules.