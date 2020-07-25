Erie County Department of Health hosts pop-up community health event

The pop-up health event will take place at 400 John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst. The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force are teaming together Saturday morning to host a pop-up community health event in Amherst.

The pop-up health event will take place at 400 John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst. The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Community outreach staff will distribute free Narcan kits along with instructions on use, as well as free emergency Narcan boxes for businesses and organizations. They will also be giving out free condoms, free face masks, hand sanitizer and colorectal cancer screening kits. Free HIV testing will also be available on-site.

Anyone looking to attend this event must follow social distancing and are asked to wear a mask or cloth face covering.