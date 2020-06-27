Erie County Department of Health hosting pop-up community health event Saturday

Anyone looking to attend the health fair is required to follow social distancing guidance and is asked to wear a mask or cloth face covering.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — In honor of National HIV Testing Day, the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force are hosting a pop-up health fair in the City of Buffalo on Saturday.

The pop-up community health event is being held in the parking lot of St. John Kanty Church, at 101 Swinburne Street, at the corner of Swinburne Street and Broadway. The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

The event not only offers free on-site HIV testing, but also free condoms and sexual health information. There will be a free on-site Narcan kit distribution as well as instructions on use. Free emergency Narcan boxes will also be given out to businesses and organizations.

Information from the Erie County Cancer Services Program will be on hand as well as information on how to quit smoking.