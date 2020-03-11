Erie County Health Department hosting free flu vaccine, COVID-19 antibody testing at Tonawanda fire hall

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health will be providing a free flu vaccine clinic and COVID-19 antibody testing in Tonawanda on Tuesday.
The clinic starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. at the Sheridan Park Fire Department, located at 738 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda. The Erie County Department of Health says pre-registration is optional; however, appointments are preferred.
Those looking to attend the event can click here to pre-register.
Also, don't forget to wear your mask. The Erie County Department of Health says masks are required to enter the clinic.
Can't make it to this event? Don't worry, the Erie County Department of Health is hosting other flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of November. Click here for the full list of dates and times.