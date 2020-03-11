Erie County Health Department hosting free flu vaccine, COVID-19 antibody testing at Tonawanda fire hall

The free flu vaccine clinic is being held Tuesday at the the Sheridan Park Fire Department from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health will be providing a free flu vaccine clinic and COVID-19 antibody testing in Tonawanda on Tuesday.

The clinic starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. at the Sheridan Park Fire Department, located at 738 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda. The Erie County Department of Health says pre-registration is optional; however, appointments are preferred.

Those looking to attend the event can click here to pre-register.

Also, don't forget to wear your mask. The Erie County Department of Health says masks are required to enter the clinic.