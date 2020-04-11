Erie County Department of Health hosting free flu vaccination clinics in November

No insurance card is required, and pre-registration is optional.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting several free flu vaccination clinics during the month of November.

The department of health says its free flu clinic sites will be offering the flu vaccine that has been formulated for individuals who are 6 months old and older at no cost. No insurance card is required, and pre-registration is optional.

“This flu season, our department is adding these flu vaccine clinics to supplement what is already being provided by local pharmacies, doctor’s offices, healthcare facilities, faith communities, school districts and community organizations,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “There are significant public health benefits to expanding flu vaccine access to as many people as possible, including people who do not have health insurance, essential workers, and people who are at high-risk for flu complications.”

Burstein added that volunteers from pharmacy programs at D'Youville College and the University at Buffalo will be on site in addition to staff from the Erie County Department of Health.

Here are the following dates and locations for flu vaccine clinics in Erie County:

November 10: Elim Christian Fellowship located at 70 Chalmers Avenue in Buffalo. Clinic starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Click here to pre-register.

November 10: Sheridan Park Fire Department located at 738 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda. Clinic starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Click here to pre-register.

November 11: Salvation Army located at 187 Grant Street #193 in the City of Buffalo. Clinic starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Click here to pre-register.

November 11: Friendship Baptist Church located at 402 Clinton Street in Buffalo. Clinic starts at I p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Click here to pre-register.

November 18: Love Alive Fellowship Church located at 145 Lewis Street in Buffalo. Clinic starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Click here to pre-register.

The Erie County Department of Health will also be offering free flu vaccines for the Buffalo Public Schools "Grab & Go" meal pickup program, which is happening through November 25. Click here for more information.