Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain flat

Right now, there are 162 total hospitalizations in the Western New York region. That's down one from Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 hospitalizations remain flat in Erie County.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there are currently 149 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the county. Twenty six patients are in the ICU, with 15 needing an airway assist.

Out of the 47,870 people tested, 5,784 have tested positive. There were five new deaths, bringing the total to 504.

The county executive says they are now taking appointments for antibody testing for June. Those wishing to make an appointment should call 716-858-2929. You must call to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be taken.

Poloncarz told 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown that he believes the WNY region is on track to begin phase 2 next week, so long as our hospitalizations don't increase.

Out of the more than 2,200 number of tests Tuesday, there were 67 positives for a rate of 3% positive.