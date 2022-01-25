Emergency department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to reopen

The emergency department will open at the end of January after being closed since November.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Mercy Hospital says its emergency department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center, located at 3699 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park, will reopen on January 30.

The two-bed hospital has been closed since November 9 as part of a plan to fully restore hospital services following the labor strike at Mercy Hospital.

The closure was extended after that to concentrate resources and staff at Mercy Hospital to help manager the surge of covid-19 across the region.

MACC is different from urgent care centers because it can accept ambulances and patients with severe illnesses and injuries.

Other outpatient services at the MACC are open as usual, including: