Elevated flu levels leads state to issue advisory

An advisory was sent to all public and private schools that the NYSDOH will be extending surveillance beyond May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Continued high levels of influenza activity has led the state to issue an advisory.

The Erie County Department of Health shared a statement from the New York State Department of Health that was sent to public and private schools in the state.

The advisory reads:

NYSDOH conducts routine influenza surveillance each October through May. Influenza is unpredictable; and while it is not uncommon for influenza activity to extend into late spring, current activity remains elevated and widespread. Therefore, NYSDOH is extending the surveillance season beyond May until influenza activity has decreased.

Surveillance data has shown an unusual bimodal [two peaks in activity] distribution of influenza activity during the 2021-22 season. Following consistent declines during January and low rates in February, laboratory-confirmed influenza cases and hospitalizations have been steadily rising since March with significant increases in lab-confirmed cases occurring throughout April. It is unknown if activity will remain at high levels or continue to increase in the upcoming weeks.

“NYSDOH data on reported flu cases typically show a steady decline throughout the spring season,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said. “This year, spring reports of influenza are higher than in previous years, and this increase in reports follows a decrease at the tail end of winter.”

Flu is still circulating here in Erie County. Despite being near the end of a typical flu season, a flu vaccine may still reduce the risk of severe illness. Flu symptoms can be similar to COVID-19 symptoms, and the preventive measures are also similar.”

The following measures were encouraged by the state to minimize the spread in schools and other settings: