ECMC suspends all inpatient visitation due to increasing omicron variant cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical Center announced Wednesday that it has updated its visitation guidelines.
Due to an increasing inpatient census caused by the omicron COVID-19 variant, ECMC will suspend all inpatient visitation except when medically necessary, or for family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life circumstances beginning Friday, Dec. 31.
This restriction is being implemented in an effort to protect ECMC’s vulnerable patients and caregivers from avoidable exposure to infection. Similar to what is taking place in healthcare institutions throughout the region, state and country, ECMC is experiencing staffing shortages and the updated patient visitation guidelines will help further protect ECMC’s frontline caregivers from the virus.
Below are the new hospital guidelines:
- Any visitors meeting exceptions mentioned above will be required to wear a hospital-grade face mask and be screened for symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, or fever) or potential exposure to someone with COVID-19. The duration and number of visits will be minimized.
- Patients and their families and loved ones have been advised to communicate via telephone and when possible via features like FaceTime. ECMC will assist patients with technology who do not have personal devices.
RELATED STORY: