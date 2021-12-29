ECMC suspends all inpatient visitation due to increasing omicron variant cases

Due to an increasing inpatient census caused by the omicron COVID-19 variant, ECMC will suspend all inpatient visitation except when medically necessary, or for family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life circumstances beginning Friday, Dec. 31.

This restriction is being implemented in an effort to protect ECMC’s vulnerable patients and caregivers from avoidable exposure to infection. Similar to what is taking place in healthcare institutions throughout the region, state and country, ECMC is experiencing staffing shortages and the updated patient visitation guidelines will help further protect ECMC’s frontline caregivers from the virus.