ECMC responds to viral TikTok video allegations of understaffing

In the video, nurses claim that they couldn't leave their unit to get a drink of water or use the restroom for eight to 12 hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical Center is responding to a video that's been going viral on the popular social media app TikTok.

2 On Your Side reached out to ECMC and they shared this statement with us: "The information is untrue, and they regret that any disinformation on the subject has been distributed to the public."

"Plenty of nursing schools with wait times, plenty of nursing schools with a waiting list. Not so many facilities with good working conditions though," ECMC ER nurse Lona DeNisco told 2 On Your Side at the time.