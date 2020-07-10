ECMC burn center receives national award for excellence

At this time, ECMC's burn center is the only standalone burn treatment center in New York State to receive this award. The burn center earned the silver award by meeting several different criteria including leadership structures and systems, appropriate staffing and staff engagement, effective communication, knowledge management and learning and development to name a few.

“For over 30 years the dedicated and compassionate clinicians of the Roger W. Seibel, MD Burn Treatment Center, the only center of its kind in Western New York, have provided high quality services to their patients," said ECMC Corporation President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD. "The Burn Center offers 24/7 care by a skilled burn healthcare team, providing specialized care to patients who have been burned or otherwise have a skin injury requiring specialized treatment. Receiving this important national recognition from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses affirms their focus to provide the highest quality of care with kindness and compassion for our community.”