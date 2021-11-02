ECMC awarded $1.5 million to improve access to Hepatitis C care and treatment

This is the second consecutive five-year funding awarded to the hospital by the New York State Health Department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical Center has again been given a large grant aimed at one day eliminating Hepatitis C.

The New York State Health Department (NYSDOH) is giving the hospital $1.5 million to improve access to Hep C care and treatment. ECMC's Center for Hepatology Care was previously funded by the same source from 2015-2020.

Anthony Martinez, MD, Medical Director of Hepatology, ECMC, said “We are very thankful to the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute for again recognizing the vital services provided through ECMC’s Center for Hepatology Care; their continued support is further confirmation of the positive outcomes we have achieved for our patients. This critically important funding will enable our clinical team to improve access to care and treatment of Hepatitis C patients throughout our region.”

The grant will provide $300,000 per year over a five-year period from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026.