Erie County Health Dept. responds after asylum seeker diagnosed with Tuberculosis

The Erie County Health Department told 2 On Your Side it is using state funding to provide needed vaccines to migrants to protect public health.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health has identified one active case of Tuberculosis among a group of asylum seekers currently being housed in Western New York.

According to a spokesperson for the health department the case was found during regular screening and testing of individuals and that the individual is isolating and receiving treatment paid for by New York State.

ECDOH added, as with any Tuberculosis (TB) case it will conduct contact tracing to notify people of their potential exposure.

The health department would not confirm the individual's location although 2 On Your Side has confirmed that screening and testing is underway at a hotel in Cheektowaga.

The asylum seeker is receiving additional medical care through New York City subcontractor DocGo and its contracted partner in Western New York, Jericho Road according to the spokesperson.

2 On Your Side was told via email that the ECDOH is providing vaccines to migrants using state funding to protect public health.

"ECDOH decided to offer these clinics, or PODs (points of dispensing), based on the higher disease transmission risks in congregate living settings and the opportunity to offer vaccines that may not be commonly available in these individuals’ countries of origin," the email read.

The health department added that it has demanded complete TB screenings be performed and that state funds be used to help Jericho Road complete that task.