ECDOH hosting community health, wellness fair in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health will be hosting a community health and wellness fair next weekend in the City of Buffalo.

The health and wellness fair will take place Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Agape AME Church, located at 224 Northland Avenue.

Anyone looking to attend the event must wear a face mask.

The health and wellness fair will offer screenings and resources on a variety of things including colorectal cancer, sickle cell disease, Alzheimer's disease. Resources for mental health, fire safety and voter registration will also be available.