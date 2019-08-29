NEWFANE, N.Y. — The Eastern Niagara Hospital in Newfane announced Thursday that it's closing its entire facility there.

The decision, announced on Thursday, comes three months after the hospital cut several services at the Newfane site.

Hospital leaders say the building is almost completely empty and that it's a cut that they needed to stay afloat.

The addiction rehab program there will move back to Lockport when it closes in October, and then the building on William Street will go up for sale.

In May, the hospital announced major changes as a part of its "2020 Transformation Plan," which had included:

Planning for the emergency room expansion project

Seeking state grants for debt relief and IT implementation

Investing in UBMD Emergency Medicine

Investing in Great Lakes Medical Imaging

Discontinuing maternity services at ENH’s Lockport site

Discontinuing dialysis, radiology services, and Express Care at the Newfane site

Continuing family medicine clinic at 475 Transit Street

Achieving and maintaining DNV-GL accreditation to further the quality of care throughout the hospital system.

