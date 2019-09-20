Eastern Niagara Hospital is asking the state for emergency approval on its request to move its inpatient addictions unit back to the Lockport hospital, citing an ongoing demand for inpatient alcohol and drug rehabilitation service.

The hospital submitted a certificate of need on the move to the state Department of Health Sept. 19, where it said projections for 2019 could reach 429 patients. That’s up from 345 last year and 303 in 2017. That followed a request Aug. 20 for emergency approval on the move, with approval still pending. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.