Drive-thru flu shots being offered in Cheektowaga, Orchard Park

On Saturday, November 7, WNY Immediate Care will hold another drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at two locations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local urgent care chain is once again offering drive-thru flu shots.

WNY Immediate Care is offering a flu vaccines in a drive-thru format on November 7 at its Orchard Park (3050 Orchard Park Road) and Cheektowaga (5014 Transit Road) locations.

Shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon and is available for anyone 19-year-old or older. Masks are required.

WNY Immediate Care says most insurance companies cover the vaccine, and its offices can verify coverage for anyone who calls. For those without coverage or insurance, the cost is $35.

Previously, WNY Immediate Care held a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on October 10 at its Orchard Park and Amherst locations.

Wondering when is the best time to get a flu shot?